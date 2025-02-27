75°
Report: Saints hiring LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis

Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are expected to hire LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis as the team's defense under new head coach Kellen Moore takes shape, The Advocate reports.

A league source told the paper that the Saints are expected to hire Davis, who spent a year at LSU as one of the highest-paid position coaches in college football. 

In addition to his year under Brian Kelly, Davis also coached at Alabama and Texas. 

He is the third defensive hire that the Saints have plucked from the college ranks over the last week. He joins defensive backs coach Terry Joseph and linebackers coach Peter Sirmon.

