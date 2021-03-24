70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Saints close to deal with Caesars for Superdome naming rights

2 hours 56 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, March 24 2021 Mar 24, 2021 March 24, 2021 1:36 PM March 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Superdome in New Orleans will have a new name this year.

According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Saints will soon close a deal with Caesars Entertainment, Inc., a company known its popular Las Vegas casino and locally as the owner of Harrah's, for a 20-year agreement to the building's naming rights. 

In July the naming-rights deal will expire for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Despite reports, the Saints organization says nothing is official yet.

"Mercedes-Benz is currently under contract until July of this year as the naming rights partner," said Greg Bensel, the Saints' Senior Vice-President of Communications and Broadcasting. "We do not have anything official to report as there is not a signed deal with any company at this time. We continue to have conversations with numerous interested companies."

.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days