Report: Saints close to deal with Caesars for Superdome naming rights

NEW ORLEANS - The Superdome in New Orleans will have a new name this year.

According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Saints will soon close a deal with Caesars Entertainment, Inc., a company known its popular Las Vegas casino and locally as the owner of Harrah's, for a 20-year agreement to the building's naming rights.

In July the naming-rights deal will expire for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Despite reports, the Saints organization says nothing is official yet.

"Mercedes-Benz is currently under contract until July of this year as the naming rights partner," said Greg Bensel, the Saints' Senior Vice-President of Communications and Broadcasting. "We do not have anything official to report as there is not a signed deal with any company at this time. We continue to have conversations with numerous interested companies."