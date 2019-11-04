President Trump expected to attend LSU-Alabama game this weekend

TUSCALOOSA - Multiple reports suggest President Donald Trump is attending the highly anticipated meeting between #1 LSU and #2 Alabama.

Multiple outlets are reporting Trump will be present when the Tigers and Crimson Tide kick off in Tuscaloosa. A White House reporter for CNN says there are plans for a visit, but no other details are known at this time.

President Trump is currently expected to attend the Alabama-LSU game this Saturday, I'm told. No word on my whereabouts yet but stay tuned. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2019

The game is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

President Trump previously attended the 2017 National Championship game, which also featured Alabama, before leaving at halftime. He hosted the Crimson Tide at the White House later that year to congratulate them on their 26-23 win over Georgia.