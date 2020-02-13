Latest Weather Blog
Report: Potentially toxic chemicals released in ExxonMobil fire
BATON ROUGE - A late-night fire at the ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge this week may have released chemicals into the air that can be toxic at high enough concentrations.
The Advocate cites a report from Louisiana State Police saying that the fire is suspected of releasing benzene and 1,3 butadiene, both of which are known to cause cancer, among other chemicals that can be dangerous in large concentrations.
The amounts of those chemicals actually released in the fire are unclear at this time, however. And the actual amount of of the chemicals released will likely remain unknown until next week when ExxonMobil is expected to release its seven-day report.
Though the amount of chemicals released is unknown, monitoring devices at the site did not detect harmful concentrations in the air, according to the report.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies locked in standoff with armed robbery suspect on Sunshine Bridge
-
Video showing Helical path of colloids
-
Iberia Parish: Drive-by shooting injures 8-year-old
-
Pointe Coupee Parish School board approves putting new property tax on the...
-
Car theft leads to high speed police chase, dangerous crash