Port Allen City Council backs effort to remove Confederate statue

Photo: The Advocate

PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen City Council is supporting a proposal to remove a statue of Confederate Governor Henry Watkins Allen from outside the West Baton Rouge Parish museum.

City officials says councilmembers voted unanimously to request the statue's removal Wednesday. Though the city itself cannot remove the monument, the council hopes to push the parish council to take action.

Henry Allen served as a wartime general for the Confederate army and was elected governor in 1863. He is also the original namesake for the city of Port Allen.

The parish council is expected to vote on the matter Thursday.