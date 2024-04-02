78°
Report: Police seek whoever shot a Baton Rouge man on I-10 in Metairie
METAIRIE - A 27-year-old Baton Rouge man was shot while driving down I-10 in Metairie on Saturday afternoon, according to media reports.
According to NOLA.com the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the man was driving eastbound on I-10 when someone started shooting. The victim was hit in the arm, leg and a bullet grazed his head.
WWL talked to a resident that heard the shooting. They said at first it sounded like a tire malfunction, then several pops followed.
"Initially there was a pretty loud like a boom," resident Danny Wiggins said. "Then followed by a succession of maybe eight to 12 rapid pops."
No more information about the shooting was immediately available.
