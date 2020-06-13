80°
Report: Police investigating homicide on Spanish Town Rd.
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported homicide that happened Saturday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, around 4 p.m. they responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Spanish Town Rd.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
