61°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Police chief stabbed in the face during arrest in Evangeline Parish
TURKEY CREEK - A Louisiana police chief is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the face while arresting a man in Evangeline Parish Tuesday night.
According to a report from KATC, Turkey Creek Police Chief Robert Glen Leggett is in the hospital with critical injuries after the encounter. Authorities say Leggett was trying to arrest 24-year-old Zackery Deville for trespassing when the suspect began resisting.
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office says Deville was armed with a knife and stabbed the chief in his left cheek during the struggle.
Officers were able to apprehend Deville and he's now being held without bond on charges of attempted first-degree murder and criminal trespassing.
Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Greater BR Food Bank distributes food to those in need, Thursday
-
Gov Edwards addresses plans to reopen Louisiana following nearly 2 month shut-down
-
State education officials working with local districts on plan for online-only classes
-
Healthcare workers in Ascension Parish celebrated as heroes with parade
-
Lighter traffic allowing crews to tackle more road projects in capital area