86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Pilot in deadly sinking not properly vetted

1 hour 31 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 June 13, 2019 6:02 PM June 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials say the company that operated a towboat that sank in a deadly 2018 accident near New Orleans failed to adequately check the qualifications of a pilot hired to guide the vessel.
  
The National Transportation Safety Board released the report Thursday saying that placing an "inadequately vetted" pilot aboard was the "probable cause" of the sinking of the Natalie Jean on the winding lower Mississippi River.
  
Two crew members died when the boat sank after striking another vessel's anchor chain on March 12, 2018. Winds and the river current were strong at the time.
  
The report says the pilot had 35 years of experience - but no experience on the Natalie Jean.
  
Attorneys for the company, Creole Chief Inc., did not immediately respond to email queries Thursday afternoon.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days