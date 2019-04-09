73°
Report: Panel approves College Drive flyover

Tuesday, April 09 2019
BATON ROUGE - Reports say a legislative panel signed off on initial plans to build a $30 million flyover to College Drive from I-10 West.

The funding is part of a $380 million plan to widen I-10 from the Mississippi River Bridge to the I-10/12 split.

The Advocate reports that the proposal was approved by the joint House-Senate transportation committees Monday. Work will be completed in a process called "design/build." Officials say the process employs a team of highway designers and builders in one step to speed construction.

DOTD's Shawn Wilson said the process will allow the project to be completed in 2023 instead of 2026.

