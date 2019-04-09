73°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Panel approves College Drive flyover
BATON ROUGE - Reports say a legislative panel signed off on initial plans to build a $30 million flyover to College Drive from I-10 West.
The funding is part of a $380 million plan to widen I-10 from the Mississippi River Bridge to the I-10/12 split.
The Advocate reports that the proposal was approved by the joint House-Senate transportation committees Monday. Work will be completed in a process called "design/build." Officials say the process employs a team of highway designers and builders in one step to speed construction.
DOTD's Shawn Wilson said the process will allow the project to be completed in 2023 instead of 2026.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NAACP calls string of Louisiana church fires 'domestic terrorism'
-
Central eyes stricter drainage policies
-
Tenants without power after apartment complex fire; management making things difficult
-
Gonzales soccer fields damaged twice, club offering reward for arrest
-
Parts of Assumption Parish dealing with backwater flooding