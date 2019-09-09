Latest Weather Blog
Report: Opening of long-troubled downtown library delayed again
BATON ROUGE - The downtown library will likely open about a month later than planned.
According to the Business Report, the long-delayed project has been pushed back to "maybe" November from its previous September-October window.
This delay is not because of any specific problem but rather an adjusted estimate based on current progress. The city-parish says the substantial completion date is now Oct. 28, with its official opening likely several weeks after that.
The project was put on the fast track to completion after spending several months in a legal quagmire. The city-parish has said it will front the $2.7 million needed to complete the library until it is decided who is legally at fault for the structural failing that delayed construction.
