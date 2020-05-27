83°
Report: Offshore Shell workers with coronavirus airlifted from oil platform in Gulf of Mexico

Source: CBS News
By: WBRZ Staff

Shell confirmed Wednesday that it's in the process of airlifting nine of its offshore workers out of the Gulf of Mexico after they showed symptoms of the coronavirus. 

The company told CBS News that five of the workers were hospitalized with the virus, and another four were exhibiting symptoms. Seven of the workers have been individually airlifted from the platform, with the remaining two being moved Wednesday afternoon.  

“All five individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently being treated at various hospitals on the Gulf Coast,” a Shell spokesperson told CBS News. 

The company said the infections are the first cases involving Shell workers in the Gulf. The personnel aboard the affected platform is being reduced to minimum staffing levels in response to the incident. 

