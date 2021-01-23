Report of needle in Halloween candy was a hoax, police say

Image: Salisbury Police Department

SALISBURY, Md. - Police say a teenager who reported finding a sewing needle in some candy he received while trick-or-treating has admitted his claim was a hoax.

Officers in Salisbury said Thursday that the 15-year-old recanted his statement that he found the needle Sunday in a piece of Twizzlers when he tried to eat the candy.

Investigators say the youth did not think the prank would go beyond his family, but his parents called police after he claimed he found the needle.

Police say case will be forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services for review.