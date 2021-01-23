60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report of needle in Halloween candy was a hoax, police say

5 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, November 05 2015 Nov 5, 2015 November 05, 2015 4:20 PM November 05, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: Salisbury Police Department

SALISBURY, Md. - Police say a teenager who reported finding a sewing needle in some candy he received while trick-or-treating has admitted his claim was a hoax. 

Officers in Salisbury said Thursday that the 15-year-old recanted his statement that he found the needle Sunday in a piece of Twizzlers when he tried to eat the candy. 

Investigators say the youth did not think the prank would go beyond his family, but his parents called police after he claimed he found the needle.

Police say case will be forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services for review.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days