Report of Halloween candy with 'needle-type' object probed

Image: ABC News

KENNETT SQUARE - Police say needle-like objects have reportedly been found in candy handed out to trick-or-treaters in a Philadelphia suburb.



The Kennett Square police department says a "needle-type item" was found inside wrapped candy bars given to five different children on Halloween night. They're urging parents to check all candy their children are given.



People who have leftover candy are also being asked to check it for possible tampering.



Investigators said Sunday the candy and packaging containing the objects have been submitted for examination.