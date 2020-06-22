77°
Report: Numerous LSU football players test positive for COVID-19

Saturday, June 20 2020
Source: Sport Illustrated
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Multiple LSU football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sports Illustrated, some LSU football players are now in self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. 

"At least 30 of LSU's 115 players have been isolated because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were found to have had contact with those who tested positive," says Sports Illustrated. 

No hospitalization has been required from any LSU athlete or staff member.

A reports says that a portion of LSU’s football players are quarantined after a string of nightclubs in Tigerland have recently been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in the area. 

Details are limited. Check back for updates. 

