Report: Notre Dame head football coach making move to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Yahoo Sports reported Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly will be taking over the LSU Tigers football program after the season ends.

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

Fans are anxiously waiting to hear confirmation from Athletic Director Scott Woodward, which Yahoo Sports said could happen as early as Tuesday.

Kelly reportedly sent a message to his current players at Notre Dame, apologetic that they would find out the news of his departure through social media. In the message, Kelly said he will meet with his players at 7 a.m. to discuss the move.

According to the South Bend Tribune, Kelly's current contract with Notre Dame runs through the 2024 season.

Kelly was asked last week if he would consider moving to a different school, to which he said "Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250 million check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I'd have to run it by her.”

Just 7 days ago Brian Kelly was asked if he would ever leave Notre Dame aside from retirement.



Here's what he said. On to LSU pic.twitter.com/pnJj9vFxJC — Rick Tarsitano (@RickTarsitano) November 30, 2021

The Athletic reported Kelly was offered $100 million plus incentives for 10 years by LSU.