Report: NFL player Antonio Brown facing rape allegations by former LSU gymnast

Photo: USA Today

BATON ROUGE - A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday accusing NFL star Antonio Brown of raping a former LSU gymnast while she was his trainer, The Advocate reports.

The lawsuit says Britney Taylor claims Brown owes her compensation for physical injuries, emotional pain, and other damages.

Taylor was an LSU gymnast from 2012 to 2013. After leaving LSU, she opened a training center in Memphis. In 2017, Taylor began training Brown to help improve his strength and flexibility.

Brown's attorney is denying her allegations, arguing that the physical relationship that took place between his client and Taylor was "entirely consensual."

According to The Advocate, Taylor alleged that Brown exposed himself and kissed her without her consent while she stayed with him in Pittsburgh; she alleges she pushed him away because she was in a relationship with another man. Though she “had no interest in a sexual relationship with Brown,” she wanted the professional training arrangement to remain.

The lawsuit comes days after Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders. Saturday, he was picked up by the New England Patriots.