REPORT: NFL plans to put electronic system in balls to measure first downs for 2025 regular season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The National Football League has announced they will be initiating a new method to measure first downs during the 2025 regular season. Reports say that the league will install an electronic system called Hawk-Eye within the football to measure if the line to gain was reached.

Among the interesting items from an NFL football ops session with media: the Hawk-Eye virtual measurement for line to gain is slated to replace the chains as the primary measurement system for the regular season in 2025.



The chain gang will remain on sidelines as a backup. pic.twitter.com/v9exggobVc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 26, 2025

The current method to measure a first down involves a chain crew manually measuring the spot of the ball with chains that represent the 10-yard distance needed for a first down.

With the Hawk-Eye system, the chain crew would become a backup system. The NFL began testing the electronic measurement system during preseason games in 2024.