REPORT: NFL plans to put electronic system in balls to measure first downs for 2025 regular season

Wednesday, February 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The National Football League has announced they will be initiating a new method to measure first downs during the 2025 regular season. Reports say that the league will install an electronic system called Hawk-Eye within the football to measure if the line to gain was reached. 

The current method to measure a first down involves a chain crew manually measuring the spot of the ball with chains that represent the 10-yard distance needed for a first down.

With the Hawk-Eye system, the chain crew would become a backup system. The NFL began testing the electronic measurement system during preseason games in 2024.

