REPORT: NFL plans to put electronic system in balls to measure first downs for 2025 regular season
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The National Football League has announced they will be initiating a new method to measure first downs during the 2025 regular season. Reports say that the league will install an electronic system called Hawk-Eye within the football to measure if the line to gain was reached.
Among the interesting items from an NFL football ops session with media: the Hawk-Eye virtual measurement for line to gain is slated to replace the chains as the primary measurement system for the regular season in 2025.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 26, 2025
The chain gang will remain on sidelines as a backup. pic.twitter.com/v9exggobVc
The current method to measure a first down involves a chain crew manually measuring the spot of the ball with chains that represent the 10-yard distance needed for a first down.
With the Hawk-Eye system, the chain crew would become a backup system. The NFL began testing the electronic measurement system during preseason games in 2024.
