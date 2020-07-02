Report: NFL expected to cut its preseason schedule in half

The NFL is expected to announce that two of its four planned preseason games will be canceled.

According to NBC's Pro Football Talk, the league will cut all games in week one and week four of the preseason. The NFL is expected to officially announce the cancellations Thursday.

NFL to announce on Thursday (if not sooner) that Week One and Week Four of the 2020 preseason will be scrapped https://t.co/eJ5jO7EDCQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020

For the Saints specifically, that will mean cutting out games with the Rams in Los Angeles and the Dolphins at home.

The change reportedly came about in order to cut down on team travel and to allow coaching staffs more time to work with their teams after an abridged offseason.