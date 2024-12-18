Report: New Orleans Saints sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire to practice squad

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints signed former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad, reports said Wednesday.

The Saints signed Clyde Edwards-Helaire, per source. Some help at running back — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 18, 2024

The Baton Rouge native posted Dec. 16 that he was leaving the Kansas City Chiefs.

Love ya KC! A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true!

To Chiefs Kingdom , its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love! ?? ??



-Clydro ??? — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) December 16, 2024

The signing was first reported by Nick Underhill, who added that the move came after Alvin Kamara suffered an injury in Sunday's game.