Report: New Orleans Saints player Michael Burton cleared after false positive COVID test

UPDATE: Michael Benton has been cleared after a retest came back negative. The Saints and Lions game will kick off at the scheduled time.

*********

DETROIT — A player from the New Orleans Saints tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Pro Football Talk report.

According to the report, the Saints learned late Saturday night that fullback Michael Burton tested positive for COVID-19.

Even though Burton's test results could still be proven false the league and the Saints have taken precautions in testing players who were in close proximity to Burton.

Pro Football Talk reported that:

The league’s contact tracing identified three players. Four other players not identified via bracelets worn by the players were sitting near Burton on the plane, including running back Alvin Kamara.

Currently, the Saints are awaiting testing for the seven players, including re-testing of Burton.

Based on the precedent created Saturday in conjunction with the Patriots-Chiefs game, the Saints-Lions game should be postponed, at a minimum for a day or two, in order to allow further testing to occur (unless it’s quickly determined that Burton generated a false positive). Otherwise, Saints players could (in theory) spread the virus to other Saints players and ultimately to Lions players during the game on Sunday.

And all of this is happening at a time when the Saints should be fully focused on the final preparations for a game that begins in less than 13 hours — and getting enough sleep before the game begins.