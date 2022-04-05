Report: New Orleans nun kidnapped from convent in Africa

BURKINA FASO, West Africa - An American Catholic nun was reportedly kidnapped from a convent in West Africa Monday night.

According to a report by the Catholic News Agency, 83-year-old Sister Suellen Tennyson was kidnapped and taken to an unknown location.

Bishop Théophile Nare of Kaya shared the following statement Tuesday:

On the night of Monday 4 to Tuesday 5 April 2022, Unidentified Armed Men (UAM) visited the community of nuns in Yalgo Parish of the Diocese of Kaya. They abducted Sister Suellen Tennyson, from the Congregation of Marianite Sisters of the Holy Cross.

Sr. Suellen Tennyson was taken to an unknown destination by her kidnappers who, before leaving, vandalized rooms (and) damaged the community vehicle, which they attempted to take with them.

We also pray for her sisters, for her congregation, as well as for the pastoral agents and the faithful of Yalgo Parish located some 110 kilometers from Kaya.

Sister Suellen has been working in Africa since 2014.