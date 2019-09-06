96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: New Orleans must refund more than $25M in red light camera tickets

1 hour 10 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 September 06, 2019 1:22 PM September 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - An appeals court has upheld a ruling that says the city of New Orleans must back millions of dollars in traffic tickets recorded between 2008 and 2010.

WWL reports the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that tickets issued to more than 200,000 drivers in that time span are invalid because they were handled by the Department of Public Works and not police.

The news comes after the city appealed the 2017 decision by ad hoc judge Robert Burns, who ruled the city “shall immediately refund” the fines.

WWL reports most of the tickets were $110 for running a red light.

A similar lawsuit was filed in Baton Rouge in 2018, but that suit is still held up in the court system.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days