Report: 'NCIS: New Orleans' might leave Louisiana if abortion law takes effect
NEW ORLEANS - A spokesperson says a recently signed abortion law could push away a TV production that films in Louisiana.
"NCIS: New Orleans" showrunner Christopher Silber talked about the issue in an interview with Variety. The crime show, which was just renewed for a sixth season, might pull out of New Orleans if the bill were to go into effect.
“As the show continues production in New Orleans this season, we will monitor developments and wait to see how this plays out in the courts,” Silber told Variety. “Should the legislation take effect, it would be unconscionable to me to continue production in a state that enacts a draconian law putting women’s health and rights at risk.”
The Fetal Heartbeat Bill, SB 184, was passed last month. It would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into pregnancy. The ban would only take effect if a federal appeals court upholds a similar law in Mississippi.
