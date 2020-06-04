86°
Report: NBA approves plan to restart season with 22 teams in Orlando

2 hours 35 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 June 04, 2020 1:19 PM June 04, 2020 in News
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

The NBA's Board of Governors has approved a plan to have 22 teams play out the  the season that was suspended by the coronavirus outbreak back in March.

ESPN reports the board approved 29-1 the proposal in meeting a Thursday.

The plan would bring the teams, including the 16 current playoff clubs, to Orlando to play out eight regular season games. The results of those games will decide the final playoff field.

The season would begin July 31 and run through Oct. 12, per the plan.

Sources also told ESPN that the NBA has set the draft for Oct. 15, with the draft lottery to be held Aug. 25.

