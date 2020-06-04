Report: NBA approves plan to restart season with 22 teams in Orlando

The NBA's Board of Governors has approved a plan to have 22 teams play out the the season that was suspended by the coronavirus outbreak back in March.

ESPN reports the board approved 29-1 the proposal in meeting a Thursday.

The plan would bring the teams, including the 16 current playoff clubs, to Orlando to play out eight regular season games. The results of those games will decide the final playoff field.

A reminder of how the standings look and who's heading to Orlando ?? pic.twitter.com/X1ottDknIA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2020

The season would begin July 31 and run through Oct. 12, per the plan.

The play-in format requires a double-elimination format for the 8th seed, a single-elimination for the 9th seed, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020

Sources also told ESPN that the NBA has set the draft for Oct. 15, with the draft lottery to be held Aug. 25.