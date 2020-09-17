Report: Most of LSU baseball team quarantined over possible coronavirus exposure

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team has delayed the start of fall practice as a majority of players are quarantined.

A majority of the team is quarantining because they have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, The Advocate reports.

Practice will begin on Sunday, Sept. 27, a week later than originally scheduled.

This is a developing story.