Report: More than 200 employees abruptly laid off at Electronic Arts' Baton Rouge office

16 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, February 28 2023 Feb 28, 2023 February 28, 2023 1:36 PM February 28, 2023 in News
Source: Kotaku
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - About 200 quality assurance testers at Electronic Arts' LSU-based office reportedly had their employment severed with little to no warning Tuesday. 

Kotaku reports the mass layoffs were unceremoniously announced during a mandatory, unscheduled Zoom call with contracting agency Magnit Global. The company reportedly announced the call just hours earlier, encouraging employees to join in from their personal computers and smartphones. 

Some claiming to be impacted employees posted about the situation on social media. 

The report goes on to claim the sudden layoffs also shocked supervisors at the office, who were allegedly given no warning. Those who lost their jobs were reportedly given 60 days of severance pay. 

The majority of the impacted employees were testers for Respawn Entertainment's popular multiplayer game 'Apex Legends,' which is published by EA. The decision comes amid shifts in EA's release schedule, which included canceling an 'Apex Legends' spinoff game for smartphones.

You can read the original report here

