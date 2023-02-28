Report: More than 200 employees abruptly laid off at Electronic Arts' Baton Rouge office

BATON ROUGE - About 200 quality assurance testers at Electronic Arts' LSU-based office reportedly had their employment severed with little to no warning Tuesday.

Kotaku reports the mass layoffs were unceremoniously announced during a mandatory, unscheduled Zoom call with contracting agency Magnit Global. The company reportedly announced the call just hours earlier, encouraging employees to join in from their personal computers and smartphones.

Some claiming to be impacted employees posted about the situation on social media.

EA just laid us all off. Baton Rouge employees were notified at 5am for a Zoom call three hours from then. All contracts terminated, no notice before then. We trained our replacements. We weren’t allowed to speak on the issue. — eddie (@IAmAChuckster) February 28, 2023

EA just fired its entire Baton Rouge studio, which is essentially their entire Apex Legends QA staff. — Ben (@TopMarx420) February 28, 2023

The report goes on to claim the sudden layoffs also shocked supervisors at the office, who were allegedly given no warning. Those who lost their jobs were reportedly given 60 days of severance pay.

The majority of the impacted employees were testers for Respawn Entertainment's popular multiplayer game 'Apex Legends,' which is published by EA. The decision comes amid shifts in EA's release schedule, which included canceling an 'Apex Legends' spinoff game for smartphones.

