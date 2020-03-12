77°
Report: MLB likely to delay season over coronavirus

Thursday, March 12 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training and delay the start of the regular season, ESPN reported Thursday. 

The news comes less than a day after the NBA announced it was suspending the remainder of its regular season. 

