50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: LSU WR Terrace Marshall sitting out rest of season

8 hours 32 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, November 29 2020 Nov 29, 2020 November 29, 2020 2:53 PM November 29, 2020 in Sports
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU star wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is opting out the rest of the season, according to ESPN.

Saturday afternoon in a tweet ESPN writer Alex Scarborough posted that the talented WR will not be playing for the rest of the season starting Saturday, Nov. 29.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days