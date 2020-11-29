50°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: LSU WR Terrace Marshall sitting out rest of season
BATON ROUGE - LSU star wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is opting out the rest of the season, according to ESPN.
Saturday afternoon in a tweet ESPN writer Alex Scarborough posted that the talented WR will not be playing for the rest of the season starting Saturday, Nov. 29.
LSU star WR Terrace Marshall is opting out of the rest of the season, per a source. He has 10 TDs this season.@JordyCulotta had it first.— Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) November 29, 2020
Hearing from sources Terrace Marshall is leaving the LSU Football team today. He will no longer play his Junior season. #LSU @OTB_ESPN— Jordy Culotta (@JordyCulotta) November 29, 2020
LSU is set to play against longtime rival Alabama Saturday, Dec. 5.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Park Elementary students return to in class learning after recent spike in...
-
EBR mayoral race candidates look for last campaign push before Dec. 5...
-
Officials investigating "suspicious incident" near Scenic Highway as homicide
-
Local business owners hope for increase in sales on Small Business Saturday
-
As cases increase healthcare workers see more people getting tested due to...
Sports Video
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...