REPORT: LSU women's basketball forward Sa'Myah Smith enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - Multiple reports say that a key starter for LSU women's basketball has entered the transfer portal. Talia Goodman with On3 Sports reports that forward Sa'Myah Smith is looking to transfer after LSU's Elite 8 loss to UCLA on Sunday.
BREAKING: LSU’s Sa’Myah Smith has entered the transfer portal, sources told @On3sports.— Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) March 31, 2025
The 6-2 sophomore averaged 6.6 ppg and 6.4 rpg.
TRACKER: https://t.co/StsxDxjlYl pic.twitter.com/eQLBYTpBev
Smith averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season, including 4 points and 10 rebounds against the Bruins.
The redshirt sophomore contributed to LSU's national championship run in 2023 before tearing her ACL last season.
