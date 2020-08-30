REPORT: LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is quitting football team

The nation’s top receiver in 2019 and one of the best receivers in LSU football history Ja'Marr Chase is opting out of the 2020 season according to a report from national reporter Dennis Dodd.

Chase would be entering his junior season after one of the best years of college football and is considered to be a top ten first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

An official announcement is expected to come as late as Monday that Chase who set SEC records for touchdowns in a season (20) and receiving yards in a season (1,780) in 2019 is leaving to focus on his future professional career.

The report from Dodd stated that the decision to leave the team and college early is not due to COVID-19 concerns as much as it is to prepare for a future professional career.

Chase, who was the Biletnikoff Award winner and unanimous All-America as a sophomore in 2019, was the leading target returning to the team in 2020.

The LSU Tigers have plenty of depth at the receiver position and with Chase's absence it is expected that Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath will move into the lead roles at receiver. Freshman tight end Arik Gilbert is also expected to play a significant role in the passing game as young receivers like Koy Moore, Kayshon Boutte and Trey Palmer emerge at the wide out position.

According to Chase's bio on the teams website the New Orleans native has "all the tools necessary to become one of the best receivers to play the game – great hands and speed, tremendous work ethic with a desire to be great."

Chase Superlatives:

98 career receptions for 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns

First player in LSU history to surpass the 2,000-yard mark in first two seasons as a Tiger

Has eight 100-yard games in his career with three of those going over the 200-yard mark