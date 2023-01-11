Report: LSU quarterback Walker Howard plans to enter transfer portal

After just one season at LSU, freshman quarterback Walker Howard intends to enter the transfer portal according to TigerBait.com. The decision comes after Howard met with LSU staffers Wednesday morning.

Howard saw action in two games this season, the Tigers' regular season matchup against Southern University and in the blowout win against Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. He played a majority of the fourth quarter in the bowl victory, connecting on two passes for seven yards.

Head coach Brian Kelly was adamant after the bowl game that he intended on keeping Howard as well as Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier heading into next season. Both Daniels and Nussmeier are returning for the spring semester. Class of 2023 quarterback Rickie Collins of Baton Rouge Woodlawn is an early graduate and will also participate in spring practices for the Tigers. Class of 2024 five-star quarterback Colin Hurley of Jacksonville Trinity Christian is committed to the Tigers and will arrive on campus next January.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Howard was a five-star quarterback signee in LSU’s class of 2022 out of Lafayette St. Thomas More. He was rated as the nation’s No. 1 dual-threat QB by ESPN.