Report: LSU offensive linemen sidelined with COVID-19

The LSU Tiger football team is dealing with its first group outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases according to a report from the Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge.



As many as LSU 14 offensive linemen have been removed from practice since Monday and are in quarantine protocols that have been approved by the SEC for players who test positive or come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.



The Advocate reported all but four of LSU's 18 offensive linemen listed on the school's website roster have either tested positive for COVID-19 or were determined to have high-risk exposure to the coronavirus.



The Tiger football team has practiced all three days this week, and video provided by the school from Tuesday's indoor workout session focused solely on the defensive side of the ball. That is the first time in six different video clips where any offensive snaps have been left out.

According to SEC protocols any student athlete who tests positive must isolate for at least 10 days from the date if the positive test. In order to return to the team the student athlete will need cardiac evaluation, clearance from a team physician, and must adhere to an appropriate period of acclimatization following the period of inactivity.