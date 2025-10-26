Brian Kelly fired from LSU, team meeting expected shortly

BATON ROUGE - Reports surfaced on Sunday evening that LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been fired and the team will meet at 8 p.m. to discuss how the Tigers will move forward.

Rumors had been swirling all day that the LSU Board of Supervisors and Governor Jeff Landry were working on a plan of separation for Kelly. Negotiations were underway to find a financial figure that worked for both the school and the coach, whose buyout is more than $53 million.

After Saturday night's 49-25 loss to Texas A&M, Landry tweeted at the school's athletic department to reconsider raising season ticket prices due the game.

I think @LSUsports and the LSU Board of Supervisors needs to rethink their actions to raise ticket prices for next year after tonight’s showing! — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) October 26, 2025

After the loss to the Aggies, LSU fell to a 5-3 overall record and 2-3 in SEC play for the season. Kelly was 34-14 in his four years at LSU.

The Tigers went to the SEC championship in Kelly’s first season in 2022, and won ten games in each of his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, but LSU did not reach the College Football Playoff in each of Kelly’s three full seasons in charge of the program. Kelly was hired in 2021 after 12 seasons as the head coach at Notre Dame.