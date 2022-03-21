Report: LSU hoops chooses Murray St.'s Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade

BATON ROUGE - LSU has reportedly found its next head basketball coach just over a week after firing Will Wade amid a recruiting scandal.

Reports says the Tigers are expected to hire Murray State's Matt McMahon to fill the vacancy.

Sources: LSU is expected to hire Murray State's Matt McMahon as the school's new coach. Announcement could come as soon as this afternoon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2022

Murray State, which was seeded at No. 7, was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament over the weekend.

This is a developing story.