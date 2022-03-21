77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: LSU hoops chooses Murray St.'s Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade

1 hour 53 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, March 21 2022 Mar 21, 2022 March 21, 2022 1:46 PM March 21, 2022 in Sports
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU has reportedly found its next head basketball coach just over a week after firing Will Wade amid a recruiting scandal.

Reports says the Tigers are expected to hire Murray State's Matt McMahon to fill the vacancy. 

Murray State, which was seeded at No. 7, was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament over the weekend.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days