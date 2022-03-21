77°
Report: LSU hoops chooses Murray St.'s Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade
BATON ROUGE - LSU has reportedly found its next head basketball coach just over a week after firing Will Wade amid a recruiting scandal.
Reports says the Tigers are expected to hire Murray State's Matt McMahon to fill the vacancy.
Sources: LSU is expected to hire Murray State's Matt McMahon as the school's new coach. Announcement could come as soon as this afternoon.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2022
Murray State, which was seeded at No. 7, was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament over the weekend.
This is a developing story.
