REPORT: LSU finalizes buyout for former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini

LSU is paying and paying through the teeth to make former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini leave campus.

Steve Berkowitz of USA Today was the first to report the details of the payment settlement from Pelini and LSU and after just one year of work the one-time national championship winning coordinator will take home over six million dollars.

LSU will pay Pelini a four million dollar payout by the end of January as part closure for his original three-year $2.3 million dollar deal per year signed back in January of 2019.

The two parties agreed to lump pay settlement rather then spreading the money out through the remainder of the contract which ran to March 31, 2023.

Pelini was unable to rekindle the magic he had in his first stint with the Tigers nearly 13 years later and his team finished ranked 97th in scoring and 124th in total defense among all NCAA teams.

The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge was able to learn more contract changes on the LSU football coaching staff as they reported that former offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger will receive a one time payment of $500,000 instead of the $1 million dollars remaining on his contract.

While former defensive line coach Bill Johnson will have his contract end a year sooner, but will stay at his pay rate of $550,000 for the final year.

Both Ensminger and Johnson are expected to stay on staff as analysts.

LSU finished the season winning their final two games to conclude the year with a 5-5 record.