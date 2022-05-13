85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REPORT: LSU basketball gets huge news as Adam Miller stays a Tiger

27 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, May 13 2022 May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 12:13 PM May 13, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

New LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon got the best news of his young Tiger career as guard Adam Miller told College Hoops Today that he intends on staying at LSU and remaining a Tiger basketball player.

“I just have so much respect for people down here,” Miller told College Hoops Today on Friday. “I went through a few workouts with the new staff and really felt comfortable. I looked hard at the TCU situation, but I wanted to keep LSU across my chest.”

Miller came to LSU as a former five-star recruit for Will Wade, but missed the entire 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL near the start of the season.

The 6-2 guard transfered in from Illinois where he averaged 8.3 points as a starter for the Illini.

Trending News

Miller also told College Hoops Today that he has been fully cleared for all basketball related activities.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days