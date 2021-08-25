REPORT: LSU and USC will open 2024 football season in Las Vegas

The LSU Tiger football team could finally get its match against the USC Trojans nearly twenty years after the two teams haggled over who was the National Champion back in 2003.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported on Wednesday evening that LSU is finalizing plans to play the Trojans in Las Vegas to open up the 2024 season.

#LSU & USC will meet to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, source tells @SINow.



One day after “The Alliance” announcement, the Pac-12’s historic football power finalizes a deal to play an SEC team on ESPN/ABC in Vegas. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 25, 2021

LSU officials could not confirm that the deal was finalized, but were hopeful that by Thursday the details would be worked out.

Nick Saban's No. 1 LSU Tigers won the BCS National Championship back in January of 2004 when they beat the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners in the Superdome, however, Pete Carroll's No. 3 USC Trojans were named the #1 team by the Associated Press and the first split national title in the BCS era.

Should the 2024 game in Las Vegas go forward, it would be the first time LSU and USC will play each other since 1984.

The proposed game is also interesting because LSU is already scheduled to host UCLA in Tiger Stadium during the 2024 season.