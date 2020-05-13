Report: LSU AD wants student-athletes back on campus June 1

Image via Texas A&M Athletics

BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward is reportedly planning to have student-athletes back on campus June 1.

June 1 is when the Southeastern Conference lifts its suspension of activities.

Woodward spoke Wednesday evening during an online Tiger Athletic Foundation Coaches Caravan and LSU is ready to bring students back to campus, the Advocate reports. Woodward also explained that the athletic department can adjust their plans at any time.

LSU's assistant coaches returned to facilities last Monday. Athletes have been asked to workout on their own. Woodward also says they're working on plans to test players and take extra precautions to keep them healthy.