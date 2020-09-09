Report: LHSAA approves contact drills ahead of planned October start for high school football

BATON ROUGE - Leaders of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association have unanimously approved a plan that will keep them on pace to start the high school football season next month.

According to the Advocate, the LHSAA executive committee approved the plan after discussions with lawmakers Wednesday, which allows for contact drills regardless of what reopening phase the state is in. The move paves the way for the association to hit its target of an altered starting time frame of Oct. 8-10 for football.

“I get a little emotional about this,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine told the Advocate. “This is what our coaches and players have been working toward.”

Officials said in August they were targeting an Oct. 8 kickoff for its high school football season.