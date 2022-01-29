Report: Legendary NFL QB Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons

Future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady is expected to retire from the NFL.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news Saturday afternoon.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



More coming on ESPN. — Adam Schefter

Brady, who took over as the New England Patriots starting quarterback in 2001, led the team to six Super Bowl wins. Brady left the Patriots in 2019 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

Brady and the Buccaneers were eliminated from the 2021 playoffs last weekend when Tampa Bay lost to the Rams in Los Angeles.