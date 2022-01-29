53°
Report: Legendary NFL QB Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons

Saturday, January 29 2022
Source: ESPN
By: Emily Davison

Future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady is expected to retire from the NFL.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news Saturday afternoon.

Brady, who took over as the New England Patriots starting quarterback in 2001, led the team to six Super Bowl wins. Brady left the Patriots in 2019 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

Brady and the Buccaneers were eliminated from the 2021 playoffs last weekend when Tampa Bay lost to the Rams in Los Angeles.

