Report: Lawsuit says former football player at New Orleans school beaten, paddled by coaches

NEW ORLEANS - A family who wishes to remain anonymous has filed a lawsuit against a high school in Louisiana, claiming their son was beaten and paddled by his football coaches on more than one occasion.

According to WWL-TV, a mother is suing the coaches, principal, and staff at Warren Easton High School. The mother says her son was paddled by the school's football coaches on eight separate incidents spanning over two months. She also claims the staff was aware of the paddling but did nothing about it.

Although paddling is legal in Louisiana, corporal punishment is not prohibited by the Orleans Parish School Board.

The report says the first paddling happened in August 2018 at football camp. WWL says Coach Alfred Luke Jr. allegedly paddled the student and other first-year football players on the buttocks. Nicknamed "Big Freedia," the paddle is reportedly the size of a tennis racket. Reports suggest the students were pressured by the football coaches not to tell anyone about the beatings.

Another incident highlighted in the lawsuit says the coaches allegedly hosed students down while making the teens sing "row, row, row your boat."

The mother states her son finally quit the team in October 2018 when one coach ordered the players into the locker room to be paddled. The lawsuit says when the student refused, the coach commanded him out of the locker room while yelling "Get the f*** out."

The Lens reports David Garland, president of the school's governing charter board, said the school was made aware of the allegation in October 2018 and investigated it.

The New Orleans Police Department and the Orleans Parish School Board also investigated the accusations.

As of August 13, 2019, no one at the school has been terminated.