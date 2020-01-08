59°
Report: La. Superintendent of Education expected to resign

Wednesday, January 08 2020
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - John White, Louisiana's Superintendent of Education, is reportedly leaving his position this week.

The Advocate cites a top official in one of the state's teacher unions saying that White plans to submit his resignation Thursday. He's held that position since 2012.

"It is a pretty good source," Shane Riddle, director of legislative and political affairs for the Louisiana Association of Educators, told the Advocated.

White answers to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. A new board is slated to be sworn in on Monday.

