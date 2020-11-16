Latest Weather Blog
Report: La. Congressman Cedric Richmond expected to join Biden administration
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana Representative Cedric Richmond is expected to leave his seat to take on a position in Joe Biden's White House.
Bloomberg reports Richmond, who won re-election to his congressional seat just two weeks ago, will take on a senior role in the Democratic president-elect's administration next year. Richmond has announced a press conference Tuesday to discuss the "future" of the 2nd Congressional District Seat.
NEWS: U.S. Rep. @CedricRichmond will officially join the Biden administration in a senior role, with a portfolio that includes public engagement, per @tylerpager and @jeneps. He's leaving a safe Democratic congressional seat in Louisiana.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 16, 2020
According to Nola.com, Richmond was with Biden when he announced his presidential campaign in 2019 and was later named co-chairman of the campaign.
