51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: La. Congressman Cedric Richmond expected to join Biden administration

2 hours 36 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, November 16 2020 Nov 16, 2020 November 16, 2020 4:56 PM November 16, 2020 in News
Source: Bloomberg
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana Representative Cedric Richmond is expected to leave his seat to take on a position in Joe Biden's White House.

Bloomberg reports Richmond, who won re-election to his congressional seat just two weeks ago, will take on a senior role in the Democratic president-elect's administration next year. Richmond has announced a press conference Tuesday to discuss the "future" of the 2nd Congressional District Seat.

According to Nola.com, Richmond was with Biden when he announced his presidential campaign in 2019 and was later named co-chairman of the campaign.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days