Report: Kona Grill closes location in Baton Rouge shopping center

Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Kona Grill has shut down its location in the Perkins Rowe shopping center.

The Advocate reports the restaurant closed its doors Wednesday night amid ongoing financial problems with the chain as a whole. A Perkins Rowe marketing manager told the newspaper that the brand has been closing eateries across the country.

Other restaurants are reportedly slated to move into Perkins Rowe this summer, including Jinya Ramen Bar and ROUJ Creole.

