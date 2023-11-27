Report: Judge banned from eatery over racial exchange with woman at bar

BATON ROUGE – A popular Baton Rouge eatery banned a state district judge from dining at the establishment after a tiff over racial slurs.

The Advocate reported Wednesday afternoon, Judge Mike Erwin was banned from Sammy's Grill.

Erwin's accused of spouting off a word most people find offensive toward African Americans Friday. The word was allegedly directed at a black woman, Kaneitra Johnson, in an argument over a seat at the restaurant bar.

Johnson told WBRZ Erwin used the racial slur toward her and she summoned deputies who were there working extra duty. There were no arrests or summons related to the altercation.

A sheriff's department spokesperson told the newspaper it “was a disagreement between patrons.” No one overheard the exchange.

The restaurant said Erwin is no longer welcomed at the eatery.

Erwin, who is white, was elected to the 19th Judicial District Court in 1991. He'd previously worked for the Baton Rouge district attorney's office.

Erwin attended Southeastern where he received a degree in political science and graduated from Southern University's law school in 1979.

No one answered the phone at Erwin's office. The Advocate reported someone told a newspaper reporter “no comment” on Erwin's behalf.

************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz