Report: Joe Burrow's leg injury appears worse than first thought

Monday, November 23 2020
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

CINCINNATI - It was learned Monday an apparent season-ending injury that took former LSU star Joe Burrow out of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team may be even worse than initially thought.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, an MRI revealed Monday that Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL, as well as other structural damage to his knee. A tweet from Burrow Sunday suggested he would be out for the rest of the Bengals' season, but his recovery could now  extend into next season. 

Burrow, the #1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had been hailed as a highlight of Cincinnati's season up to this point. He was officially placed on the team's injured reserve list Monday.

