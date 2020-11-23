Report: Joe Burrow's leg injury appears worse than first thought

CINCINNATI - It was learned Monday an apparent season-ending injury that took former LSU star Joe Burrow out of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team may be even worse than initially thought.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, an MRI revealed Monday that Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL, as well as other structural damage to his knee. A tweet from Burrow Sunday suggested he would be out for the rest of the Bengals' season, but his recovery could now extend into next season.

These types of knee injuries, like the one Joe Burrow suffered, usually sideline players anywhere from 9-12 months, though each person heals and rehabs differently. But no matter how quickly Burrow does or doesn’t recover, next year’s status is now in question. https://t.co/XfUUMbMPOx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Burrow, the #1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had been hailed as a highlight of Cincinnati's season up to this point. He was officially placed on the team's injured reserve list Monday.