Report: Joe Brady signs contract extension with LSU

Saturday, January 11 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Joe Brady has reportedly agreed to a three year extension with LSU.

According to Sports Illustrated, the LSU passing game coordinator signed a three year contract that doubles his current salary. 

NFL teams have been keeping a close eye on Brady, especially the Carolina Panthers who expressed an interest in recruiting Brady. Sources say that Brady was considered by Carolina ccoah Matt Rhule for his new offensive coordinator.

