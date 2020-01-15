Report: Joe Brady pursuing NFL gig with the Carolina Panthers

BATON ROUGE - In the hours after the LSU Championship victory, word spread of a likely departure for the Tigers' passing game coordinator, Joe Brady.

"... Coordinator Joe Brady has told people today that he is planning to return to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers, per league sources," Adam Schefter reported on Twitter.

Brady is expected to become the next offensive coordinator for the Panthers, another reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic also posted.

Brady recently signed a contract extension with LSU.

In December, Brady was announced as the winner of the Broyles Award. The award honors the best member of a coaching staff, excluding head coaches, in all of college football.