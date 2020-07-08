92°
Report: Ivy League canceling fall sports

1 hour 14 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 July 08, 2020 3:51 PM July 08, 2020 in News
Source: CBS Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

Reports say Ivy League schools are canceling sports through at least the end of 2020.

According to CBS Sports, league programs were informed Wednesday that there will be no sports played until Jan. 1 at the earliest. School officials have not made a decision on winter sports but are expected to make an announcement later this month. 

