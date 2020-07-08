92°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Ivy League canceling fall sports
Reports say Ivy League schools are canceling sports through at least the end of 2020.
According to CBS Sports, league programs were informed Wednesday that there will be no sports played until Jan. 1 at the earliest. School officials have not made a decision on winter sports but are expected to make an announcement later this month.
Sources: Ivy League programs have been informed that fall sports have been cancelled.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 8, 2020
The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st.
Winter sports will have an update in mid-July on their respective practice schedules.